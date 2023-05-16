Two people have been charged with murder in connection to a recent shooting in Garner, including the fiancée of the man killed.

Second woman arrested in Garner murder, accused of trying to get rid of gun: Warrants

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A third person has been arrested in the shooting death of a man in Garner.

On Tuesday, May 8, officers were called to 410 Kentucky Drive in response to a report of a person being shot.

The victim was identified as Antwone Durell Chisholm, 34, of Garner.

Jonte Nichole Bell has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

According to court documents, Bell tried to get rid of the gun police say was used by Howard Covington to kill Chisholm by throwing it in a trash compactor.

Patee Lachelle Bell, 27, the fiancée of the person killed is facing a murder charge along with Covington.

According to family members, Bell and Chisholm got engaged recently on a vacation in Puerto Rico. Chisholm's family said they do not know Howard Covington, or his relationship with Bell or Antwone.