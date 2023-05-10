2 people charged in Garner murder, including fiancée of person killed

An investigation began on Monday after Garner Police Department found a body in a residential area.

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people have been charged with murder in connection to a recent shooting in Garner.

Patee Lachelle Bell, 27, and Howard Lee Covington Jr., 30, are facing murder charges.

Bell was engaged to the person killed, who has been identified as 34-year-old Antwone Chisholm. The two got engaged this past weekend, according to Chisholm's family.

The investigation began Monday around 2 p.m. when Garner Police Department found a body in a residential area on Kentucky Drive, just off Benson Road.

Several residents interviewed by police said they heard shots but no one said they witnessed the shooting or saw the shooter.

