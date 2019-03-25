Crime & Safety

Garner police investigating after man found dead in car

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Garner police are investigating a homicide that happened Sunday evening.

It happened around 8 p.m. near Vandora Springs and 7th Avenue, according to a tweet sent out by Garner police.

Garner police say a 19-year-old man, who has not been identified, was found dead in a car. A woman was also taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information has been released.

GPD does not believe this was a random incident, and they are asking anyone with information to call them at 919-772-8810.
