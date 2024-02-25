Man arrested, charged with secret peeping on 16-year-old girl at boutique in Garner' police say

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Garner police arrested and charged a man accused of peeping on a 16-year-old girl at a boutique.

According to arrest warrants, Sean Kelly Jones, 50, was secretly peeping into a dressing room at Little Details Women's Boutique located on Timber Drive.

Garner police said Jones admitted to taking photos of a 16-year-old girl in the dressing rooms with his cell phone.

Jones is charged with felony secret peeping. His phone was seized by officials.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 26.

