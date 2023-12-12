Close call for Garner family after EF-1 tornado downs tree on home: 'Everyone's alive'

As Garner residents cleaned up the mess in the aftermath of Sunday's EF-1 tornado, some families are counting their blessings.

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- As Garner residents cleaned up the mess in the aftermath of Sunday's EF-1 tornado, some families are counting their blessings.

"We're all still alive," Lorna Henson said.

Henson's son said his nephew, a 17-year-old boy, took cover before a large tree fell on the roof of the house.

"Thank God we were able to get him to the bathroom because he was actually sleeping in his bedroom," the family member said.

Henson said they had damages to their roof and deck in the backyard.

"We had to park two blocks over and then walk home climbing over trees," Henson said. "But even then, the neighbors were everywhere helping. Just wonderful support."

A block away on Ford Gates Dr., the Wimberleys had damages to the house they called home for years.

"We lost memories," Renee Wimberley said. "All of my kids grew up climbing in this tree ... we lost sentimental stuff. We lost community space where all of our parties and everything was in our carport. But we had beds and we had power ... we have to be really grateful for that."

Both families praised the community for coming together in the aftermath of the storm.

"People have been in this neighborhood for 40 years and their homes are completely gone," Henson's son said. "So very devastating. But again, everyone's alive."