Garth Brooks cancels Charlotte concert, four other stops amid rising COVID cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Garth Brooks has canceled his planned stadium concert in Charlotte.
The concert was originally scheduled for April 10 at Bank of America Stadium and was rescheduled in March to Sept. 25.
The other concert locations being canceled are Cincinnati, Baltimore, Foxborough and Nashville.
The concert was originally supposed to take place in May of 2020. It was then pushed to June and then again pushed to October.
"In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us. Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part. I have asked the wonderful cities of Cincinnati and Charlotte to wait too long and I don't want to now do that same thing to the great folks in Boston and Baltimore. As far as Nashville, we are looking for a make up date from the July rain out and though this is not COVID related, to make them wait makes me sad, as well. So, it is with a heavy heart we announce the decision to cancel all 5 shows but with a hopeful heart, we will reschedule and start over when this wave seems to be behind us," said Garth Brooks.
Ticketmaster will issue refunds to customers. No action is necessary.
The concert would have been the first time in more than 22 years that Brooks would play the Queen City. The sold-out show was set to be the largest paid crowd in the history of the Bank of America stadium.
This was the only North Carolina and South Carolina stop on The Stadium Tour.
"I'm sincerely hoping we are back on tour before the year's end," said Brooks. "With that said, the most important thing to me is fulfilling my end of the Stadium Tour by making sure every show is doable before putting tickets on sale (that is why we pulled the Seattle on sale) and making sure the environment these people are trading their time and money to put themselves into is not only the best experience ever, but also the safest one we can provide."
