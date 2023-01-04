NC State announcer Gary Hahn to be reinstated following suspension for offensive comment

Hahn, who was suspended for controversial comments made in December, will return when the Wolfpack face Miami at PNC Arena.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- N.C. State radio broadcaster Gary Hahn will be back on the air starting January 14 after being suspended after making a reference to "illegal aliens" in El Paso, Texas.

Hahn made the comment on air while announcing the Wolfpack's loss to Maryland in the Duke's Mayo Bowl on December 30. "And amongst all the illegal aliens down in El Paso, it's UCLA 14 and Pittsburgh 6; that's with 11:15 to go in the second quarter," he said.

Learfield, which is the broadcasting partner of NCSU, confirmed to ABC11 that Hahn's suspension would end on Jan. 14 and he would return to broadcasting duty.

The city of El Paso has been a focus point of migrants crossing the southern border seeking asylum and a city representative has called on President Joe Biden to visit El Paso soon, saying the Texas border city was the "epicenter of the humanitarian migrant crisis."

The Sun Bowl's fan fest had to be canceled because the convention center was being used to house undocumented immigrants.

Hahn has called Wolfpack football and basketball games for 31 years.