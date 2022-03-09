FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- High gas prices are hitting everyone in the pocketbook, but it has been especially hard for those already struggling to make ends meet.
"This is very high for North Carolina. I mean, it is $4.19--extremely high," Fayetteville resident Ricky Snow said.
Snow is the sole provider of her four children. She has been cutting back on expenses and staying home more. It's something that's not sitting well with the kids.
"They're bored, especially the youngest one. She always wants to go to the trampoline park," she said. "I've had to cut back on after-school things we do like going to (have) fun, going out to eat or something like that."
Fayetteville Urban Ministries works with underserved communities by providing them with clothes, food and other resources as needed. Staffers told ABC11 that the high gas prices continue to be a big talker among clients who can't keep up with the rising cost per gallon.
"I have an English-as-a-second-language student who has a very low-paying job. She's lost some hours. With the gas prices being what they are, she's not able to come for her tutoring session because she didn't have enough money to fill up her tank," staffer Alice Bull said.
According to Fayetteville Urban Ministries director Johnny Wilson, the organization is providing more food to families in need in an effort to limit their trips to the facility. Staffers are also considering launching a gas voucher program.
"If the gas cost doesn't come down soon, we have a board of directors who will do a project or event to help push that effort," he said.
It is an effort residents like Snow can use.
"You try to drive around and find a place that's a penny or two cheaper. That wastes gas, too," she said.
Fayetteville's working-class, poor residents feeling extra pain at the pump
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News