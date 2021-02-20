emergency landing

Plane experiencing engine trouble scatters large debris throughout Colorado neighborhood, lands safely

BROOMFIELD, Colo. -- A commercial airliner experiencing engine trouble Saturday dropped debris in several Colorado neighborhoods while making an emergency landing, officials said.

Police in Broomfield, a city about 20 miles north of Denver, released a photograph of a circular, automobile-sized piece of debris next to a local house.



Authorities told ABC News the debris came from United Flight 328, a Boeing 777-200, which departed from Denver around 12:15 p.m. local time and was headed to Honolulu.

The plane experienced "a right-engine failure" shortly after takeoff, so it turned around and landed safety back at Denver International Airport, according to a Federal Aviation Administration statement.

No injuries were reported from the flight or debris.



An FAA and National Transportation Safety Board investigation is underway.

Tyler Thal, who lives in the area, told The Associated Press that he was out for a walk with his family when he noticed a large commercial plane flying unusually low and took out his phone to film it.

"While I was looking at it, I saw an explosion and then the cloud of smoke and some debris falling from it. It was just like a speck in the sky and as I'm watching that, I'm telling my family what I just saw and then we heard the explosion," he said in a phone interview. "The plane just kind of continued on and we didn't see it after that."

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
