money

$21 billion in gift cards go unused, survey says

By
We get them as Christmas, birthday and graduation gifts.

Gift cards are an easy to show you care, but a new survey shows many people don't actually care to use them.

Bankrate.com found that there are about 21 billion dollars worth of gift cards, airline vouchers and store credits go unused.

Millennials lead the pack leaving cards and credits unused at a rate of 55 percent.

Millennials are followed by Gen Z at 50 percent and Baby Boomers at 48 percent. Gen Z beats every other generation at losing gift cards.

Those with higher incomes are more likely to let gift cards or credits expire.

Sixty-four percent of Americans said they expect to use the cards eventually, but just over a third say they probably won't.

According to the survey, the average value of unused gift cards and credits is $167 per person.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylost moneymoneygiftscost of carolina
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MONEY
Financial information during the coronavirus pandemic
Why is the stock market going up? Can you defer student loans? Financial expert weighs in
Why some mailed stimulus checks won't arrive until September
These best friends are only 13 and already running their own companies!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
A National Nurse Appreciation Week like no other
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Show More
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News