6-month-old giraffe dies after being startled at North Carolina Zoo

A sad tragic incident occurred at a zoo involving two giraffes.

A six-month-old giraffe at the North Carolina zoo died Wednesday.

Fenn was nursing when he became startled by another giraffe.

The calf ran away but collided with a nearby gate.

He fell to the ground, hitting his head and neck.

Later that evening, Fenn succumbed to his injuries.

The zoo says Fenn was an energetic and vibrant addition to the herd.

He was born in may to first-time mother Leia and father Jack.

