child abduction

Girl tells deputies she was abducted, tied-up and assaulted in Fayetteville: Cumberland County Sheriff's Office

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway in Fayetteville after a girl told deputies that she had been abducted while walking in her neighborhood.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said deputies were initially dispatched for an "urgent well-being check" near Waldos Beach Road in Fayetteville around 4:45 p.m.

On arrival, the child told deputies she had been abducted while walking in her nearby neighborhood. Authorities said she was unable to go into detail about the incident other than saying that she had been tied up and assaulted.


The girl was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital where she is currently being treated.

There are no details on a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office at (910) 323-1500, (910) 677-5433 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillecumberland countychild abductionassaultabductionfayetteville newscumberland county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD ABDUCTION
Video shows arrest after attempted kidnap of Joe Montana's grandchild
Face recognition reunites abducted man with family after 32 years
Community remembers Faye Swetlik at memorial service
Investigators: Man strangled 6-year-old SC girl before killing himself
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother of 3 on the verge of homelessness as financial hardships stack
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Henderson home
President Trump to hold campaign rally in Greenville this week
Lakers win 17th NBA title after beating Heat in NBA Finals Game 6
4-year-old boy dies after being hit by truck in Holly Springs
Fauci says he was taken out of context in new Trump campaign ad
NCCU women's basketball team become Raleigh firefighters for the day
Show More
LATEST: 1,719 COVID-19 cases reported in NC Sunday
Cam Newton 'roaring' to play amid COVID-19 diagnosis, father says
Panthers beat Falcons in Atlanta for the first time since 2014, 23-16
Man's body found in Raleigh creek; police investigating
Texas man sues for $1 million after 2019 roping arrest incident
More TOP STORIES News