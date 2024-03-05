GoRaleigh making it easier for riders to track buses with Google Maps

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- GoRaleigh is making it easier for people that use the bus to track where it is in real-time.

It will also alert any passengers to delays for buses they are waiting for.

It is compatible on desktop and mobile devices.

Last November, a ground-breaking was held for a new rapid transit corridor for GoRaleigh buses.

It is the first rapid bus transit in the state and will connect downtown Raleigh to WakeMed and New Hope Road.

It's the first phase of the Wake bus transit plan, which consists of 20 miles of transit lanes.