The event, organized by the Golden Retriever Club of Scotland, took place in the Highlands, where the dogs were first bred!

155th anniversary of golden retrievers celebrated with cuddly gathering in Scotland

It's an adorable puppy party!

Hundreds of Golden Retrievers gathered in Scotland Thursday to celebrate the 155th anniversary of the breed's founding.

The event was organized by the Golden Retriever Club of Scotland and was held at a royal palace in the Highlands, where the dogs were first bred!

Golden Retrievers are well-loved for their friendly, intelligent and trustworthy nature.