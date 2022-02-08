Goldsboro Police charge 18-year-old with murder in shooting death

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- An 18-year-old charged in a deadly shooting faced a judge on Monday.

Goldsboro Police said David Sykell Green shot and killed 33-year-old James Michael Smoot.

It happened late Sunday afternoon in the 600 block of Bizzell Court in Goldsboro.

Green was taken into custody within two hours and charged with first-degree murder.

He is being held without bond.

Police have not given a motive for the shooting.
