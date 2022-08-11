Google urges Apple to fix color of text messages, other issues between users

Google, who owns the Android operating system, is urging Apple to fix the way it handles text messages and a slew of other issues that exist between the two platforms.

The company wants Apple to adopt a next-generation standard for text messaging.

Google says the new standard addresses the green-blue text bubble issue between Android and iPhone users.

The tech company also wants to fix videos and photos that can look blurry or pixelated.

The company announced the new campaign through its website.