"Hoping for the best but preparing for the worst': Gov. Cooper urges North Carolinians to prepare ahead of Dorian

"We are hoping for the best and preparing for the worst," Cooper said.
Cooper said he issued the emergency declaration early to enable farmers to bring in heavier trucks to take harvest from the field ahead of Dorian.
WATCH THE FULL VIDEO:
Hurricane Dorian made landfall as a Category 5 storm Sunday afternoon in the Bahamas.
Forecasts show that North Carolina will likely see heavy rain, winds and flooding.
"The time to prepare is now," Cooper added.
Impacts in North Carolina could be felt as early as Wednesday evening.
RELATED: Big Weather's hurricane emergency kit
The governor noted while Hurricane Dorian may weaken, North Carolina knows from experience how dangerous a slow moving hurricane with heavy rains can be.
NCDOT has suspended construction along major evacuation routes.
Heavy rain and storm surge continue to be the main concern as Dorian continues its track.
While it is too early to know the impact Dorian will have, it is never to early to prepare with the essential supplies.
What to know about generators before a power outage
What happens to your home in hurricane-force winds?
Foods to stock up on before a storm hits