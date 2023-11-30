Gov. Cooper appoints Jessica Holmes as new State Auditor following Beth Wood's resignation

Jessica Holmes will become the first Black woman in state history to serve on North Carolina's Council of State.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Governor Roy Cooper has announced he's picking former Wake County Commission Chair Jessica Holmes as the New State Auditor.

Holmes is taking over for Beth Wood, who announced she's stepping down after several controversies in office, including a hit and run last year in her state issued car in downtown Raleigh leading to several charges. Wood also had another investigation into using her car on personal time, leading to more charges and announcing she would step down in December.

ALSO SEE: NC Auditor Beth Wood announces resignation after grand jury indictment she misused state-issued car

The state auditor serves as the state's financial watchdog. While not a requirement, most State Auditors have historically been Certified Public Accountants. Despite not having a CPA background, Holmes is a lawyer, and both the Governor and Holmes believe based on her experience she is up to the task.

"I am confident that thanks to her intelligence, integrity, and experience she will make major contributions to the success of our state," Governor Cooper said.

Holmes said she is ready to hit the ground running.

"My administration will focus on accountability, eliminating wasteful spending, and ensuring that all money allocated goes where it's supposed to go," she said.

Holmes is also a historic-making pick becoming the first Black woman in state history to serve on North Carolina's Council of State.

She said she also has no intention of simply serving as a placeholder, and plans on seeking a full term as Auditor, running as a Democrat in 2024. Holmes also said given what happened with Auditor Wood, to avoid any potential conflicts in office, she will not be using a state-issued vehicle on the job.