4-year-old girl among three injured in Granville County road rage shooting, deputies say

GRANVILLE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A road rage shooting in Granville County injured three people, including a 4-year-old girl, Saturday night, authorities said.Around 9 p.m., Granville County deputies were called to a shooting in the parking lot in the 4600 block of Old NC-75.Authorities said two drivers, both men, pulled into the parking lot, got into an argument, and opened fire on one another -- a 4-year-old girl was shot in the leg during the incident.There is no word on the status of the victims; however, both men claimed self-defense in the shooting.Investigators are reviewing security cameras from surrounding businesses in the area.Granville County deputies have not announced an arrest.