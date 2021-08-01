road rage

4-year-old girl among three injured in Granville County road rage shooting, deputies say

EMBED <>More Videos

4-year-old among 3 hurt in Granville Co. road rage shooting: Deputies

GRANVILLE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A road rage shooting in Granville County injured three people, including a 4-year-old girl, Saturday night, authorities said.

Around 9 p.m., Granville County deputies were called to a shooting in the parking lot in the 4600 block of Old NC-75.

Authorities said two drivers, both men, pulled into the parking lot, got into an argument, and opened fire on one another -- a 4-year-old girl was shot in the leg during the incident.

There is no word on the status of the victims; however, both men claimed self-defense in the shooting.

Investigators are reviewing security cameras from surrounding businesses in the area.

Granville County deputies have not announced an arrest.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more details.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
granville countychild injuredgranville county newschild shotroad rage
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROAD RAGE
Durham man charged in Chapel Hill road rage shooting that injured man
Suspects charged in freeway shooting death of Calif. boy
Man hurt in Chapel Hill road rage shooting: Police
Suspects arrested in freeway killing of SoCal boy Aiden Leos
TOP STORIES
Storms moving across central NC could bring hail, strong winds
Florida breaks record for COVID-19 hospitalizations
Chill with pups and grab a drink at this downtown Raleigh bar
Man dies after being shot along Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh: Police
'Innocent' Wake Forest woman shot, killed in Wilmington, police say
Dueling petitions fuel mask debate in Wake County schools
Show More
Bee swarm attack kills man, injures 5 in Arizona
Man killed in Roanoke Rapids double shooting, police say
LATEST: Eviction moratorium expires in NC
Ammunition shelves bare as US gun sales continue to soar
Do I need to get tested for COVID-19 if I'm vaccinated?
More TOP STORIES News