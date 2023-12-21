Wake County Sheriff's Office investigating road rage shooting

Wake County Sheriff's Office said shots were fired at a vehicle on Louisburg Road.

Wake County Sheriff's Office said shots were fired at a vehicle on Louisburg Road.

Wake County Sheriff's Office said shots were fired at a vehicle on Louisburg Road.

Wake County Sheriff's Office said shots were fired at a vehicle on Louisburg Road.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Sheriff's Office is investigating after shots were fired at a vehicle on Louisburg Road.

At 9:30 p.m. on December 20, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle shot at while on Louisburg Road near Pulley Town Road.

A man reported that someone shot at his vehicle while he was driving.

MORE NEWS: Durham ShotSpotter tech goes offline, city leaders speak out

No one was injured and no one is in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call WCSO at 919-856-6911.

On December 9 in east Raleigh, police investigated a possible road rage shooting on New Bern Avenue.

Police say a man was shot multiple times in a parking lot.

There were two incidents on December 7.

Authorities in Fuquay-Varina are looking for two drivers who apparently got so angry during a road rage incident that they exchanged gunfire.

That incident happened feet away from Fuquay-Varina Elementary School.

A person was also shot on Highway 187 in Knightdale and investigators determined that shots were fired from another car on that same day.