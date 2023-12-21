Durham ShotSpotter tech goes offline, city leaders speak out

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Wednesday, the technology touted by many as a literal lifesaver in the fight against gun violence in Durham has officially gone dark. Now, the city's top two elected officials are making a passionate plea for the public's help with that technology no longer there to back them up.

"People need to get involved. They need to come down to city hall. They need to fill those chambers up, and they need to let us know how they feel," Mayor Leonardo Williams told ABC11 Wednesday night.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Durham's ShotSpotter sensors are no longer active after the city council voted 4-2 on Monday not to extend their contract. Critics of the program said the money could be better allocated to other avenues of need.

Williams said the outage will impact the communities who need the technology the most.

"We have to answer this moral question of 'do we want people safe?' And if we do, are we willing to invest in that? I don't want to hear, you know, proactive programming that will take five or 10 or 20 years to actually see a difference," said Williams.

The Mayor Pro Tem is calling on the community for help, too.

"If we don't have ShotSpotter, pick up the phone every time," said Mark-Anthony Middleton. "It's really important because someone's life may depend upon it."

Middleton said roughly 70% of those ShotSpotter alerts came without a corresponding 911 call. Now that it's offline, that means even more pressure on everyday people to act.

He said that's backward.

"There are people in our city tonight who have just resigned themselves to the proposition that living with constant gunfire is just the way it is in their neighborhood," Middleton said. "I think that's immoral. I think it's unacceptable. The Mayor thinks it's unacceptable as well."

Monday's action by Durham City Council wasn't a permanent end to ShotSpotter in the Bull City, only a rejection of three more months with the tech. Those sensors will remain in place and could be turned back on should city officials have a change of heart.

City officials said a Duke study analyzing the efficacy of ShotSpotter in Durham should help inform that decision in the coming months.

