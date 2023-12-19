Durham Mayor reacts to city council voting against ShotSpotter extension

The decision was made so members can get more data about the first year's results.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- ShotSpotter technology will not be in use for at least three months in Durham after city council voted not to extend the contract.

The year-long pilot program in the Bull City ended earlier this month.

Mayor Leonardo Williams agrees the city needs other programs, but he also voted to keep the gunshot detection technology in place.

The mayor says he is disappointed this morning.

"I thank my council colleagues for voting their conscience because I want them to be able to sleep last night. But I couldn't sleep last night because I received so many messages from people who actually live in the square mile area where the ShotSpotter technology is incorporated," he said.

One victim's sister echoed the mayor's concerns.

"I've lost my brother to gun violence in this same area. I feel like it's needed," Jocelyn Murrill said.