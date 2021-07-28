Rev. Drumwright trial stemming from 2020 voting march begins Wednesday

Reverend Greg Drumwright will be inside an Alamance County courtroom standing trial months after an incident at a march designed to get people excited to vote in the 2020 presidential election.
The march happened on October 31, the last day of early voting. Drumwright lead a group, with a law enforcement escort, from Wayman's Chapel AME Church to Court Square.
At the square, the group held a rally with various speakers talking about the importance of voting.
Eventually, deputies deemed the assembly of around 200 people unsafe and unlawful. That's when deputies started pepper spraying participants--including a 5-year-old girl.
Deputies said they also discovered a gas can and a generator at the demonstration. They determined that was a fire hazard.
WATCH: Police, march organizers differ on what happened in Graham
After the chaotic scene, law enforcement filed felony charges against Drumwright for assault on an officer and obstructing justice.
Drumwright said those charges are a form of retaliation against him.
Drumwright and his legal team, which includes world-famous attorney Ben Crump, are scheduled to host a press conference at 4 p.m. Stay with ABC11 for updates.