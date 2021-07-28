Rev. Drumwright trial stemming from 2020 voting march begins Wednesday

EMBED <>More Videos

Pastor faces trial stemming from conflict at 2020 voting march

GRAHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A well-known central North Carolina pastor and civil rights activist will face a judge Wednesday.

Reverend Greg Drumwright will be inside an Alamance County courtroom standing trial months after an incident at a march designed to get people excited to vote in the 2020 presidential election.

The march happened on October 31, the last day of early voting. Drumwright lead a group, with a law enforcement escort, from Wayman's Chapel AME Church to Court Square.

At the square, the group held a rally with various speakers talking about the importance of voting.

Eventually, deputies deemed the assembly of around 200 people unsafe and unlawful. That's when deputies started pepper spraying participants--including a 5-year-old girl.

Deputies said they also discovered a gas can and a generator at the demonstration. They determined that was a fire hazard.

WATCH: Police, march organizers differ on what happened in Graham

EMBED More News Videos

Police explain why actions were taken to end Graham protest march. The organizer vows to come back bigger and better with an event on Election Day.



After the chaotic scene, law enforcement filed felony charges against Drumwright for assault on an officer and obstructing justice.

Drumwright said those charges are a form of retaliation against him.

Drumwright and his legal team, which includes world-famous attorney Ben Crump, are scheduled to host a press conference at 4 p.m. Stay with ABC11 for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
grahamvotingalamance county newscivil rightspepper spray
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Homeschooling surges across the country and in North Carolina
Hottest temperatures of the year begin today
McCormick spices recalled due to salmonella risk
20 people report jellyfish stings at Emerald Isle
CDC reverses course on indoor masks in some parts of US
Simone Biles withdraws from all-around competition at Summer Games
Show More
Some Wake parents OK with masks as long as kids can be in class
Why this Haitian restaurant relocated from Brooklyn to Edgecombe Co.
Man convicted of killing USC student who mistook his car for Uber
LATEST: Cooper to 'review changes to CDC guidance'
800K COVID-19 vaccine doses in NC could expire by end of August
More TOP STORIES News