RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The latest proposal by some North Carolina lawmakers would examine whether closing gun stores in close proximity to schools will improve safety.
The bill, if passed, would start a study of stores within 1,400 feet of schools and day cares.
It would not close existing stores but it would make it more difficult to open new stores.
The Durham Mayor Pro Temp, Mark-Anthony Middleton, said he also plans to introduce the study to City Council too.
Senator Natalie Murdock said she plans to hand deliver this amendment to Republican majority leaders and hopes it will have bipartisan support.
"The concept is to make sure there isn't a very visible business where a young person or a bad actor can easily have access to a gun near a school. That's what we need to crack down on," Murdock said.
This comes after the House passed its own sweeping bill in response to the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde.
North Carolina lawmakers push study safety of gun stores near schools
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News