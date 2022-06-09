Politics

North Carolina lawmakers push study safety of gun stores near schools

EMBED <>More Videos

North Carolina lawmakers push for stricter gun laws

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The latest proposal by some North Carolina lawmakers would examine whether closing gun stores in close proximity to schools will improve safety.

The bill, if passed, would start a study of stores within 1,400 feet of schools and day cares.

It would not close existing stores but it would make it more difficult to open new stores.

The Durham Mayor Pro Temp, Mark-Anthony Middleton, said he also plans to introduce the study to City Council too.

Senator Natalie Murdock said she plans to hand deliver this amendment to Republican majority leaders and hopes it will have bipartisan support.

"The concept is to make sure there isn't a very visible business where a young person or a bad actor can easily have access to a gun near a school. That's what we need to crack down on," Murdock said.

This comes after the House passed its own sweeping bill in response to the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsraleighgun safetygun controlgun laws
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Teen killed in three-car crash in Fayetteville
Harnett County deputies shoot, kill man carrying rifle
No Pride Month proclamation for Holly Springs, mayor criticized
Durham bakery makes 'please say gay' cakes in response to HB755
Jan. 6 insurrection hearings: How to watch and what to know
House passes gun control bill after Buffalo, Uvalde attacks
Fayetteville awards 'micro-grants' to address crime
Show More
Video: 20-year-old rescues man who fell onto electrified rail
Part of I-95 northbound closed near Fayetteville after deadly crash
RPD unveils draft de-escalation policy community listening session
Wake County mom urges school board to install door locks
Cumberland County animal services temporarily waives adoption fee
More TOP STORIES News