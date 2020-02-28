Gun pulled during fight at Lumberton Walmart

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person pulled out a gun inside the Lumberton Walmart after a fight between two customers Thursday night.Police cars surrounded the Walmart after receiving 911 calls about an active shooter.Investigators quickly learned that the situation was not an active shooter. In fact, the person who pulled out the gun never fired a shot.That person was actually chased out of the store. They got away and have not been identified.Nobody was injured during the incident, but the Walmart did close for the rest of the night.