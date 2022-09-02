2 students bring guns to Hillside High School

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two students at Hillside High School brought guns to school Thursday, according to Durham County Sheriff's Office.

Durham Public Schools staff learned that a student was planning to bring a weapon to school. The staff alerted the school resource officer who stopped the student as soon as they arrived on campus.

That student did in fact have a gun in their possession.

Investigators then questioned a second student and found that they too had brought a gun to campus.

Both of the students were taken into custody and charged with possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a weapon on educational property.

"I want to thank Dr. William Logan, the principal of Hillside High School, and his staff for their efforts to work with my SROs to bring this incident to a quick and safe conclusion," said Durham County Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead. "In this instance, the system worked as it is supposed to. Someone saw or heard about a potential threat and spoke up."

No further information has been released about the students.