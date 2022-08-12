Salon owner warns about scammer posing as Fayetteville hair stylist on social media

A scammer in Fayetteville is taking money for hair appointments and then vanishing.

Joyce Carter has been doing hair for nearly 20 years, and it's the first time she's ever had to deal with something like this.

"I've had up to about 12 people come in here (who've) been scammed out of money," she said.

Carter owns Unlimited Styles Salon and Hair Loss Clinic in Fayetteville. She said it all started for her when someone walked into her salon looking for a particular stylist.

Carter said the woman told her that she paid a deposit for the stylist and was told to go to Unlimited Styles Salon and Hair Loss Clinic.

Carter told the woman she'd never heard of the stylist she was looking for.

Then, the same thing kept happening. Carter said in all cases the women found the stylist on Facebook.

One victim told Troubleshooter Diane Wilson she posted on Facebook she was looking for someone to do a particular style and the scammer commented they could do it, she just had to pay a deposit. In all cases, the deposit was sent through cash app.

"That's not a typical thing for a person to have to do to get an appointment for any kind of hair," Carter explained.

Carter said she felt bad for those out their money. One of her stylists Lacreshia Spain stepped up to help.

"I just went ahead and did the service because I didn't feel it was right," she said.

Carter is speaking out to make sure others don't fall for this scam.

"To pretend to be your stylists, and they don't even exist, and so it scares me and my staff because we're legitimate stylists. We work hard to get our cosmetology degree, and just to have someone come in here doing that it just put us at risk," Carter said.

Carter suggests calling the stylist directly and booking with them or through a scheduling app. Remember on social media it's very easy for anyone to pretend to be someone, so be very cautious especially when money is involved.