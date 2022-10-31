How are you celebrating Halloween? Share photos of your costumes and decorations

Boy with cerebral palsy, famous for his elaborate Halloween get-ups created by his father, reveals 2022 costume.

It's officially the spookiest day of the year -- Halloween 2022 has arrived!

Whether you are dressing up, your pet or child looks extra adorable or your home looks haunted, we want to see your photos.

We invite you to also share your favorite Halloween activities, recipes, and other tricks or treats -- they could even appear on ABC11 Eyewitness News

Magic of Storytelling: Halloween Stories Playlist

Submit your photos or ideas with us using the form below:

