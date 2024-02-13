Funeral being held for Harnett County deputy killed in crash

Funeral and burial for Harnett County Deputy Chris Johnson who died in a car crash will be on Tuesday, February 13.

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The funeral of Harnett County Deputy Chris Johnson who was killed in a multi-car crash will take place later today.

The service will be held at Central Baptist Church, which is located at 6050 Plainview Highway in Dunn.

A procession will leave from the church after the service for the burial which will be at the family's cemetery at 375 Pearson Road in Clinton, NC.

The family will not have visitations before the funeral, however, friends can visit the family, after the burial, at their house at 60 Bagley Lane in Dunn.

Johnson's family released a statement on his death:

"Words cannot adequately describe the type of person Chris was and the influence he had on those he encountered. A true Godly servant who was devoted to his family, friends, the police force, and the communities in which he has served. He loved all the faculty, staff and children at Highland Middle School."

His children describe him as a superhero, humble, hardworking, and selfless: "To know Chris was to love Chris; and we, along with the community, have suffered an immense loss. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Sheriff Wayne Coats, the Harnett County Sheriff's Department and its deputies, and to all Emergency Responders. Thank you is simply not enough."

"We are deeply humbled and thankful for the overwhelming support, generosity, and tremendous outreach from the community. Our thoughts and prayers are with all who were involved in this tragic event."

According to State Highway Patrol, Johnson crossed the center line and collided with a semi-truck before also hitting a Dodge Durango.

Johnson worked at the Harnett County Sheriff's Office for 16 months. Before that, he worked with the Sampson County Sheriff's Office for 16 years and the Dunn Police Department for nine years.

Harnett County Schools confirmed that Johnson was also a School Resource Officer (SRO) for Highland Middle School.