Funeral, burial details announced for Harnett County Deputy Chris Johnson

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. -- Funeral plans have been made public for Harnett County Deputy Chris Johnson who was killed in a multi-car crash on Tuesday, February 6.

The funeral is scheduled for Tuesday, February 13 at 2:00 pm. The service will be held at Central Baptist Church, which is located at 6050 Plainview Highway in Dunn.

The family will not have visitations before the funeral, however, friends can visit the family, after the burial, at their house, located at 60 Bagley Ln. Dunn.

The procession will leave from the church after the service for the burial which will be at the family's cemeteray: at 375 Pearson Road in Clinton, NC.

A professional, which included 50 law enforcement vehicles, escorted Deputy Johnson's body from the hospital to the funeral home on Thursday, February 8.

Chris Johnson died from his injuries at the scene of a multi-car crash earlier this week that also involved a tractor-trailer and SUV.

Deputy Chris Johnson died from his injuries at the scene of a multi-car crash that also involved a tractor-trailer and Dodge Durango.

According to State Highway Patrol, Johnson crossed the center line and collided with the semi-truck before also hitting the Durango.

Governor Roy Cooper has also ordered flags at state facilities to be flown at half-staff in Johnson's honor until sunset on Friday.

Johnson's family released a statement on his death:

"Words cannot adequately describe the type of person Chris was and the influence he had on those he encountered. A true Godly servant who was devoted to his family, friends, the police force, and the communities in which he has served. He loved all the faculty, staff and children at Highland Middle School.

His children describe him as a superhero, humble, hardworking, and selfless. To know Chris was to love Chris; and we, along with the community, have suffered an immense loss. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Sheriff Wayne Coats, the Harnett County Sheriff's Department and its deputies, and to all Emergency Responders. Thank you is simply not enough.

We are deeply humbled and thankful for the overwhelming support, generosity, and tremendous outreach from the community. Our thoughts and prayers are with all who were involved in this tragic event."

Johnson worked at the Harnett County Sheriff's Office for 16 months. Before that, he worked with the Sampson County Sheriff's Office for 16 years and the Dunn Police Department for nine years.

"He was a professional law enforcement veteran who was well respected by his colleagues in the profession and in his community," the Harnett County Sheriff's Office said in a release. Sheriff Wayne Coats asked for prayers for Johnson's family.

Harnett County Schools confirmed that Johnson was a School Resource Officer (SRO) for Highland Middle School.