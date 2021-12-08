DURHAM (WTVD) -- In December the Hayti Film Next Level films speak to innovation and Black excellence.In The Sleeping Negro, a young black man, simply identified as "Man," must resolve the personal meaning of his blackness when his white boss orders him to commit fraud to benefit the corporation. Struggling with an overwhelming sense of shame for going through with the illegal demand, Man seeks consolation by discussing his unease with a black former friend and his white fiancé. Those conversations lead only to further confusion and frustrations... Following on the footstep of the LA Rebellion filmmakers, Skinner Myers tells a very personal and intimate Black story in a radically non-traditional cinematic style as a means to express freely his feelings as a Black man in America.Jerry, a depressed and angry grandfather, reluctantly babysits his grandson, Mickey, while his wife Rita goes to the store for beer. Jerry comes to regret it when the seemingly innocent Mickey proves to be a quick study in his overbearing bullying ways.Alvin Ailey was a trailblazing pioneer who found salvation through dance. AILEY traces the full contours of this brilliant and enigmatic man whose search for the truth in movement resulted in enduring choreography that centers on the Black American experience with grace, strength, and unparalleled beauty. Told through Ailey's own words and featuring evocative archival footage and interviews with those who intimately knew him, director Jamila Wignot weaves together a resonant biography of an elusive visionary.The films will be screened at Provident1898 is a coworking hub for entrepreneurs located in The Tower at Mutual Plaza in Downtown Durham.