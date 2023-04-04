FSU students, nearby business owners weigh in on recent threats against HBCUs

Officials at HBCUs in central North Carolina are on the lookout to protect students and their immediate communities.

Their high alert comes after recent threats made at North Carolina A &T University as well as North Carolina Central University.

Fayetteville State University has had its own threats, similar to the ones made in recent days at NC A &T and NCCU. Last year, FSU was one of several Historically Black Colleges and Universities to receive bomb threats. Now, students tell ABC11 they feel secure on campus.

"I feel pretty safe here. I feel pretty secure. Their safety is really, like, top 10," FSU student Paige Williams said.

"I do get worried, but I feel safe on campus," FSU student Treasure Brace said.

Students also say the 2022 bomb threat made them feel discriminated against, but FSU's handling of the situation built their confidence in the university.

"It really is a scary thing, and it does make me feel some type of way, like not as welcome here. But I know we have a great security team, so I know we're also going to be safe," FSU student Brooklyn Rush said.

On Sunday, 27-year-old Brandon James Bentley was arrested for bringing weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition onto the NC A &T campus. Last week, classes were temporarily cancelled at NCCU after a student threatened the university through social media, leading to that student's arrest.

Business owners near FSU said they feel the university's security could be more responsive to conflicts around the campus and be more forthcoming when the university is under threat.

"A lot of the time I hear about this after the fact," said Feena Ali-Martinez, the owner of dessert shop Feena's.

FSU issued a statement responding to nearby businesses' concerns saying:

"FSU is intentional about creating a safe environment and makes sure that students, faculty, staff and community partners feel comfortable and safe to matriculate, work and live without any fear on campus and at our university owned or leased property."