Governor Roy Cooper expected to sign Medicaid expansion into law

Monday, March 27, 2023 11:52AM
Governor Cooper expected to sign Medicaid expansion into law
The expansion is expected to have the biggest impact in rural areas of the state.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Affordable healthcare is on the way for more North Carolinians as Governor Roy Cooper is expected to sign off on legislation expanding Medicaid.

State lawmakers gave their final approval last week in a vote 87 to 24 in favor of House Bill 76, also known as Access to Health Care Options.

This would direct state health officials to accept Medicaid for potentially 600,000 more low income adults especially those living in rural areas.

But the expansion will not go into effect until the state budget is approved in the summer.

The governor is expected to sign the Medicaid expansion bill around 4 p.m.

