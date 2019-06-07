Claire's JoJo Siwa makeup recalled over asbestos contamination

The Food and Drug Administration is warning people not to use two products: Claire's JoJo Siwa Makeup Set, SKU #888711136337, Batch/Lot No. S180109 and Beauty Plus Global Contour Effects Palette 2, Batch No. S1603002/PD-C1179. The FDA said both products tested positive for asbestos.
Beauty Plus and Claire's recalled the products and the FDA suggests consumers who have these batches/Lots of Claire's or Beauty Plus products should stop using them. On its website, Claire's states it initiated this voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution after testing by the FDA indicated the possible presence of trace amounts of asbestos fibers in the powder eyeshadow element of the product. The company also states it continues to have confidence in the safety and composition of its products.
The JoJo Cosmetic Kit was offered for sale from July 2018 to May 2019 and has since been removed from stores. The kit was sold in Claire's stores nationwide and on www.claires.com. Any consumers who have purchased this product should discontinue use and return it to a Claire's store for a full refund.
This is not the first time, the FDA found asbestos in makeup products from Claire's. In March, the FDA warned consumers not to use 3 different Claire's makeup products after they tested positive for asbestos.
A Troubleshooter investigation exposed asbestos in makeup sold at Justice stores. After our investigation, Justice recalled eight different makeup products.
Lawmakers are also pushing for new laws to protect children from asbestos in kids makeup. A bill called, the Children's Product Warning Label Act is on the table. This proposed legislation would require children's cosmetics to contain a warning label that the product has not been evaluated for asbestos unless the manufacturer has demonstrated to the FDA that the product has been sourced from an asbestos-free mine.
"Asbestos shouldn't be in makeup protects," is what US Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Michigan) said when I asked her about the legislation she proposed. "There are more than 2,000 products on the market that children are using that have asbestos in it."
Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky (D-Illinois) is co-sponsor of the bill.
"I think there is an assumption that someone somewhere is protecting them," Schakowsky said. "The average American uses about ten of them every day and is exposed to about 126 unique chemicals from these products. This includes countless products marketed towards and used by children. I will continue to fight for full disclosure of the many chemicals in our products, including dangerous carcinogens like asbestos."
There is still a lot of work to be done before this bill goes up for a vote. We will keep you updated on the progress.