North Carolina's new mask mandate begins Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine? Send them to us here
WEDNESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
The state's newest mask mandate begins Wednesday at 5 p.m., requiring masks at all indoor public places. The most notable revisions include restaurants requiring customers to wear a mask while sitting down and gymgoers having to keep their masks on while working out.
There were fewer travelers than usual at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Wednesday morning ahead of Thanksgiving.
The Centers for Disease Control has advised against traveling and joining large gatherings for the holidays. While that may be reducing some seasonal travel, it's not being universally adhered to. The Transportation Safety Administration said Monday it screened more than 2 million people over the weekend before Thanksgiving.
Free COVID-19 testing is being offered Wednesday at Smithfield Men's Progressive Club on Old Goldsboro Road in Smithfield from 9 a.m. until noon. You don't need an appointment or to be showing symptoms to receive a test.
TUESDAY
1 p.m.
The daily COVID-19 positive rate remained at 6% with Tuesday's newly reported numbers from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
The state reported 3,100 new COVID-19 cases and 35 more deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, COVID-19 has killed at least 5,074 people in North Carolina.
North Carolina hit a record number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday -- with 1,724.
In the last 24 hours, 194 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were admitted into hospitals in the state. 221 people with suspected cases were also admitted.
Of patients who were newly admitted, 69 percent were over the age of 60.
11 a.m.
ABC News has obtained the most recent weekly White House Coronavirus Task Force weekly briefing for governors, dated November 22. According to the report, North Carolina is in the red zone for cases, indicating 101 or more new cases per 100,000 population, with the 39th highest rate in the country.
North Carolina is in the orange zone for test positivity, indicating a rate between 8.0% and 10.0%, with the 36th highest rate in the country.
North Carolina has seen an increase in new cases and an increase in test positivity. North Carolina has seen an increase in case rates in 97 counties
and an increase in test positivity in 66 counties; the increase in test positivity appears to be accelerating in most counties, most noticeably in the
more rural and less populous counties.
The following counties are in the red zone in the White House report: Forsyth, Gaston, Cumberland, Catawba, Cabarrus, Onslow, Randolph, Davidson, Rowan, Robeson, Columbus, Nash.
TUESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
North Carolinians are digesting the rules behind a stricter face-covering mandate that will go into effect on Wednesday. The state is trying to reverse the huge spike in COVID-19 cases as we enter the holiday season.
The new guidance says masks should be worn at all times when indoors in public places. Those exercising in gyms will now have to wear masks while working out. In restaurants, masks should be worn at all times except when eating or drinking. Previously, masks only had to be worn if keeping a six-foot distance from other people was not possible.
"Our actions will determine the fate of many," Gov. Roy Cooper said on Monday. "Today's executive order will further tighten that mandate, making it clear that everyone needs to wear a mask whenever you are with someone you don't live with."
North Carolina is one of several states tightening up COVID-19 restrictions. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak tightened restrictions on casinos, restaurants and private gatherings beginning Tuesday. Most California counties are under a curfew, and Los Angeles County officials will prohibit in-person dining for at least three weeks.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts warned Monday that he could impose tighter social-distancing restrictions before Thanksgiving if hospitalizations continue to rise.