Coronavirus

Coronavirus symptoms: Doctors in NYC flag mysterious illness in children, many had COVID-19

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK -- Doctors in New York City are now sounding the alarm on a mysterious illness being seen in children.

The syndrome was first reported in Europe and is believed to be linked to COVID-19.

Doctors say 15 children have been hospitalized with symptoms similar to toxic shock syndrome or Kawasaki disease.

The symptoms include inflammation of the blood vessels, including coronary arteries.

At least four of the children had diagnosed coronavirus.

Patients with this syndrome who have been admitted to pediatric intensive care units (PICUs) have required cardiac and/or respiratory support. Officials say only severe cases may have been recognized at this time.

All patients, ages 2-15, had a subjective or measured fever and more than half reported rash, abdominal pain, vomiting, or diarrhea. Respiratory symptoms were reported in less than half of these patients.

More than half of the reported patients required blood pressure support and five required mechanical ventilation. No fatalities have been reported among these cases.

If those symptoms are seen in children, pediatricians are being told to immediately refer patients to a specialist in pediatric infectious disease, rheumatology, and/or critical care, as indicated.

Early diagnosis and treatment of patients meeting full or partial criteria for Kawasaki disease is critical to preventing end-organ damage and other long-term complications.

It's found that patients meeting criteria for Kawasaki disease should be treated with intravenous immunoglobulin and aspirin.

Any patient who meets that criteria should immediately be reported to their local health department.

- Less than 21 years old, with persistent fever (four or more days), and either incomplete Kawasaki disease, typical Kawasaki disease, and/or toxic shock syndrome-like presentation; and

- No alternative etiology identified that explains the clinical presentation (note: patients should be reported regardless of SARS-CoV-2 PCR test result).

More information: https://www1.nyc.gov/assets/doh/downloads/pdf/han/alert/2020/covid-19-pediatric-multi-system-inflammatory-syndrome.pdf

The NYC Health Department says none of the patients with this syndrome in New York have died.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkcoronavirus new york citymedicalcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthchildren's healthhospitalu.s. & worldnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
More than half of Goldsboro prison inmates test positive for COVID-19
LATEST: Competing protests about reopening NC scheduled in Raleigh
Nike sending 30,000 pairs of shoes to front line workers
Macy's to open with new rules customers will have to follow
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Competing protests about reopening NC scheduled in Raleigh
40,000 pounds of chicken being given away at Fayetteville church
East Millbrook teacher commended for being 'selfless'
Road lined with signs to honor class of 2020 seniors
Nike sending 30,000 pairs of shoes to front line workers
Teen drowns in Jordan Lake, deputies say
Stores shocked as Northgate Mall announces permanent closure
Show More
Shop Local Raleigh helping businesses shift online during COVID-19
Fayetteville print store keeping busy with 'Class 2020' sign sales
OBX woman undergoes rare 3rd double-lung transplant at Duke
Macy's to open with new rules customers will have to follow
Video: Women dressed as nurses steal porch packages in Washington
More TOP STORIES News