Coronavirus

Fayetteville implements rigorous cleaning of public transit amid coronavirus concerns

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C (WTVD) -- As the number of coronavirus cases rises in North Carolina, keeping mass transit sanitary is a top priority in Fayetteville.

City officials said an estimated 5,000 people ride the public transit system every day and keeping buses sanitized is a top concern.

Transit staffers are ensuring both the public and their staff are protected by thoroughly cleaning everything you can touch inside of a bus at the end of each route.

That includes cleaning grab rails, fare boxes and seats with a disinfectant spray.

MORE COVERAGE
NC Methodist Church, Episcopal Diocese suspend service for 2 weeks
Cleaning crews stock up, prepare for high demand during coronavirus outbreak
All American Marathon canceled because of coronavirus fears

There are 22 buses, 18 routes and 18 vans for handicapped services.

Randy Hume, Fayetteville's Public Transit Director, told ABC11 that his staff is taking all the precautions it can.

"We did do some retraining of our training and supervising staff to make sure they knew what was expected. We used to have one person on the outside and one on the inside. Now, we have two people inside cleaning," Hume said.

To ensure all employees are on the same page, officials have made employees sign sheets detailing proper cleaning protocol.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfayettevillebuscoronavirusmass transit
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Wake Tech switches to online classes amid COVID-19 fears
Duke lab works on coronavirus test as state waits for more kits
8th Wake County resident tests positive for coronavirus
Worst day on Wall Street since 1987 as virus fears spread
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8th Wake County resident tests positive for coronavirus
Congregations suspend, take precautions amid COVID-19 concerns
Duke lab works on coronavirus test as state waits for more kits
COVID-19: Cleaning crews stock up, prepare for high demand
Orange County Schools close Monday as coronavirus spreads
Brazilian official who met Trump has virus; no plans to test Trump
3 flu deaths reported in NC last week
Show More
I-Team helps Durham man recover funds on empty gift card
Woman needs 3rd double-lung transplant at Duke
NCAA tournament, all other college sports canceled over coronavirus fears
NHL suspends season beginning tonight amid coronavirus concerns
Man arrested in shooting that injured Durham Boxcar Bar worker
More TOP STORIES News