Fayetteville implements rigorous cleaning of public transit amid coronavirus concerns

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C (WTVD) -- As the number of coronavirus cases rises in North Carolina, keeping mass transit sanitary is a top priority in Fayetteville.
City officials said an estimated 5,000 people ride the public transit system every day and keeping buses sanitized is a top concern.
Transit staffers are ensuring both the public and their staff are protected by thoroughly cleaning everything you can touch inside of a bus at the end of each route.
That includes cleaning grab rails, fare boxes and seats with a disinfectant spray.
There are 22 buses, 18 routes and 18 vans for handicapped services.
Randy Hume, Fayetteville's Public Transit Director, told ABC11 that his staff is taking all the precautions it can.
"We did do some retraining of our training and supervising staff to make sure they knew what was expected. We used to have one person on the outside and one on the inside. Now, we have two people inside cleaning," Hume said.
To ensure all employees are on the same page, officials have made employees sign sheets detailing proper cleaning protocol.
