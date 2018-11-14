HEALTH & FITNESS

Frozen asparagus recalled over listeria concerns

The Picsweet Company has recalled 1,872 cases of their 8-ounce Steam'ables Asparagus Spears because they may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The Picsweet Company has recalled 1,872 cases of their 8-ounce Steam'ables Asparagus Spears because they may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The recall affects only Pictsweet Farms 8-ounce Steam'ables Asparagus Spears identified by UPC code 0 70560 97799 9 with production codes beginning with the following six digits: 2138XD and a "BEST BY AUG 1, 2020."

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

No illnesses have been reported, and no other Pictsweet Farms products are impacted by this recall.

The product was distributed to the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico.

For more information on the recall click here.
