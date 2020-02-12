Gov. Roy Cooper taps state officials to lead Coronavirus Task Force despite low risk in NC

RELATED: WHO announces official name for deadly coronavirus: COVID-19
Mike Sprayberry, director of North Carolina Emergency Management, and Dr. Elizabeth Tilson, state health director and chief medical officer, were both tapped Tuesday afternoon.
Mike Sprayberry, Director of North Carolina Emergency Management has just been named as one of the chairs for a Coronavirus task force created by @NC_Governor. He will be joined by Dr. Elizabeth Tilson from @ncdhhs. He says the task force is about being prepared.
Their roles will be addressing the threat coronavirus--albeit extremely low--plays to North Carolina.
"I think we're trying to be as proactive as possible," Tilson said. "What possible or future scenario should we plan for and do we need to bring in some other resources," she added.
Tilson and Sprayberry have already been doing the work their expanded titles suggest. However, both are in constant and close contact with state and local partners to keep people safe.
"Right now the risk to North Carolinians is very low. But we know there is a chance of infections in the state," Tilson said. "It's a little bit of a balance between not being concerned and having risk now, but being really prepared to mitigate any risk that might come."
Sprayberry agreed. "Right now the risk for somebody getting Coronavirus is low. But that doesn't mean that we don't want to be well-prepared for all hazards and this is one of them," he said.
Tilson said travelers returning from the affected Wuhan region and other impacted regions of China where coronavirus risk is high are being closely monitored upon their return to North Carolina.
