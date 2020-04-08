Health & Fitness

How to maximize your child's learning potential at home during COVID-19

COVID-19 continues to have an impact on education. Nearly 91 percent of the world's population is not attending class.

In North Carolina, schools are closed until at least May 15.

With these unprecedented circumstances, teachers are transforming their classes into digital learning environments.

Online courses, lessons, games, reading options for kids while they're out of school due to COVID-19

Here are some tips on how children can maximize their learning potential from home from Dr. Mehul Mankad, Chief Medical Officer of Alliance Health.

When children think of computers, they think of video games. In this new world of distance learning, parents must remind their kids when they're on their computer for school, it's for school.

How to keep your kids mentally healthy during COVID-19 pandemic

Creating the optimal environment for the child is so important. If working from the bedroom, you may need to clear out toys, phones or games so they don't get distracted.

Children rely on instantaneous interaction with their teachers as to what's going on, so it's important to look at the format of distance learning and help maximize the interaction with audio, video or email.

It's important to understand life doesn't stop but there may be twists and turns in the road and you have to keep going.

Managing your anxiety when there's nothing to take your mind off coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnceducationschoolscoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Gov. Cooper still considering extension of Stay-At-Home order
Coronavirus in the US: Death toll passes 12,000 nationwide
Car inspections, registrations still due despite executive order
African Americans appear to be contracting COVID-19 at higher rate
Durham truck driver accused of killing 3 women at TN truck stop
UNC frat donates $17,000 in dues to feed kids after COVID-19 closes schools
UNC-TV rolls out 50 hours of weekly TV programming for remote learning
Show More
Lupus patient concerned about possible hydroxychloroquine shortage
NC Pepsi bottler donates 1.2K bottles to hospitals for face shields
Generator stolen from taco truck in Hillsborough
Hillsborough comedian pays bills for strangers on Twitter
Western NC explosion felt across Hickory, Caldwell County
More TOP STORIES News