How to protect yourself from the flu at Super Bowl parties

Make sure to give party guests a way to identify their cups to prevent sharing of drinks. Provide markers or different colored cups as differentiators.

Provide a serving utensil for every dish so that guests don't have to put their hands into a bowl of food.

Discourage sharing food that has already been served.

Ensure that your bathroom is stocked with soap for hand washing, and consider offering disposable paper towels instead of a cloth towel that will be used by multiple people.

Don't hold a party in a home where somebody is or recently was sick.

Encourage guests to make responsible decisions and stay home if they're not feeling well.

Make less physical contact with your guests. Forego kisses and handshakes upon arrival.

As the flu season continues to intensify, social gatherings like Super Bowl parties could become a breeding ground for the virus if the right precautions aren't taken. If you're hosting a party, here are a few simple tips from the American Red Cross to prevent the spread of influenza while you cheer for your favorite team:Whether you're heading to a bar to watch the game or just staying home, always remember to wash your hands regularly, the Red Cross advises, especially after using the restroom and before preparing food.