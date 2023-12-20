Flu related deaths in North Carolina rises to 22 for the season, NCDHHS says

Wastewater analysis from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that COVID-19 could be increasing in North Carolina.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported four more deaths related to the flu on Wednesday, bringing the total number to 22 deaths since the beginning of the 2023 season.

The first reported flu deaths of the season came at the end of October.

All four deaths were adults. NCDHHS said of the 22 deaths 18 deaths were ages 65+, one was between 50-64, two were between 25-49, one was between 5-17, and one pediatric patient.

New data from NCDHHS shows an increase in flu and COVID admissions to North Carolina hospitals The number of COVID-19 admissions has increased to 571 up from 555. Flu hospitalizations increased to 393 up from 300 the previous week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends all people aged 6 months and older receive a fall COVID-19 vaccine and seasonal flu vaccine. RSV vaccinations are also available to protect older adults and pregnant women during weeks 32 through 36 of pregnancy to protect infants.

