Coronavirus

Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine could be in human testing by September, company says

Johnson & Johnson announced Monday it could have a coronavirus vaccine ready for human testing by September.

The company said it has selected a lead vaccine candidate from constructs it's been working on since January.

The pharmaceutical giant has partnered with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, which has committed $1 billion to fund research, development and testing.

Johnson & Johnson said it expects to be able to start human clinical studies of its lead vaccine candidate in September at the latest, and said the first batches of a COVID-19 vaccine could be available for emergency use authorization in early 2021.

"The world is facing an urgent public health crisis and we are committed to doing our part to make a COVID-19 vaccine available and affordable globally as quickly as possible," Johnson + Johnson Chairman and CEO Alex Gorsky said in a news release.

The company also said it will establish new vaccine manufacturing capabilities in the U.S. and additional production capabilities internationally to help ensure a quick creation of global supply if their vaccine is approved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinesmedicalcoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Fayetteville mayor to implement city-wide curfew to fight COVID-19
How's North Carolina doing with social distancing? We've got the data
LATEST: GoTriangle bus driver tests positive for COVID-19
UNC strength coach takes weight-and-see approach with football players
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: GoTriangle bus driver tests positive for COVID-19
How's North Carolina doing with social distancing? We've got the data
What you can and can't do under NC Stay-At-Home order
Fayetteville mayor to implement city-wide curfew to fight COVID-19
Apex man can't visit wife who's in ICU with coronavirus
What stores are doing to keep you safe while you shop
Trump defends extending coronavirus guidelines as spread continues
Show More
Finances: 4 things to focus on during these times of coronavirus
Could this be a solution to the ventilator shortage in hospitals?
How to keep kids mentally healthy during COVID-19 crisis
What could happen in Wake Co. without physical distancing
Durham distillery makes 100 gallons of hand sanitizer
More TOP STORIES News