Coronavirus California

LA becomes 1st major US city to offer free coronavirus testing to residents regardless of symptoms

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- Every resident of Los Angeles County will be eligible for a free coronavirus test, regardless of symptoms, at testing sites that have been set up throughout the region, Mayor Garcetti announced Wednesday.
Prior to the mayor's announcement, testing at the 34 drive-thru sites set up around Los Angeles city and county had been restricted to individuals who were presenting symptoms, or critical front-line workers like grocery store employees and rideshare drivers, who were not presenting symptoms.

"Tonight, I am proud to announce that Los Angeles will become the first major city in America to offer widescale testing to all of its residents, with or without symptoms," Garcetti said during his Wednesday daily briefing.

Testing sign-up information is available here.



Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countycoronavirus testingeric garcetticoronavirus californiacoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Gilead says drug proved effective against virus in US study
Coronavirus: Here's what goes into creating vaccine for COVID-19
From props to face shields!
Distillery turns whiskey into hand sanitizer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Durham County reports 3 more COVID-19-related deaths
NC Senate unanimously passes $1.4 billion COVID-19 relief bill
Thunderstorms could bring flooding Thursday AM
New models show NC has flattened the curve but spread continues
Wake County allows stay-at-home order to expire
Why some mailed stimulus checks won't arrive until September
Consumers fear the future of the meat industry in North Carolina
Show More
What it's like to have one of the most dangerous 'essential' jobs
NC hairstylist will reopen shop despite governor's order
Durham restaurant damaged in explosion reopens
Cooper responds to Gaston Co. order about businesses reopening
UNC System plans to reopen campuses for 2020 fall semester
More TOP STORIES News