LA becomes 1st major US city to offer free coronavirus testing to residents regardless of symptoms

Prior to the mayor's announcement, testing at the 34 drive-thru sites set up around Los Angeles city and county had been restricted to individuals who were presenting symptoms, or critical front-line workers like grocery store employees and rideshare drivers, who were not presenting symptoms.
"Tonight, I am proud to announce that Los Angeles will become the first major city in America to offer widescale testing to all of its residents, with or without symptoms," Garcetti said during his Wednesday daily briefing.
Testing sign-up information is available here.
Announcing that L.A. is now the first major city in America to offer free COVID-19 testing to all residents. While priority will still be given to those with symptoms, individuals without symptoms can also be tested. Sign up at https://t.co/rHWABmXUEl. pic.twitter.com/TYqo6Bzwxe— MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) April 30, 2020
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here