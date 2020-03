Coronavirus pandemic live updates: Gov. Cooper orders all North Carolina mass gatherings of more than 100 people to cease

Wake County - 11 cases, 1 confirmed positive and 10 presumptive positive

Durham County - 1 presumptive positive case

Chatham County - 1 presumptive positive case

Harnett County - 2 presumptive positive case

Johnston County - 2 presumptive positive case

Wayne County - 1 presumptive positive case

Forsyth County - 2 presumptive positive

Cabarrus County - 1 presumptive positive

Mecklenburg County (NC) - 1 presumptive positive

Craven County - 1 presumptive positive

Onslow County - 1 presumptive positive

Brunswick County - 1 presumptive positive

Given the rapidly changing circumstances & the need to protect public health, @DukeChapel, the Rubenstein Arts Center, @NasherMuseum, @DukeAthletics Hall of Fame, Karsh Alumni & Visitors Center and @DukeGardens will be closed to all visitors — Duke University (@DukeU) March 13, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- In a Saturday news conference, Governor Roy Cooper issued an executive order that closes all North Carolina public schools for two weeks, the order also bans mass gatherings of more than 100 people.North Carolina health officials said Saturday there are 23 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.The NCDHHS case numbers may differ from other numbers that have been released by other agencies because they may not include cases diagnosed by private laboratories.Here are the latest updates on coronavirus in North Carolina: Harnett County health officials announced a second resident has tested presumptive positive for coronavirus on Saturday.According to a news release, the affected person is currently in isolation at this time.Wake County Public Health Division announced they will continue to investigate people who may have been in close contact with the ninth person who tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus.Johnston County announced a second resident has tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus on Saturday."This is not unexpected since this case is associated with our initial case as they reside in the same household," said Johnston County Health Director Dr. Marilyn Pearson in a news release. "It's likely that more individuals will test presumptively positive for the virus."According to health officials, the person is in isolation at this time.The Wake County Public Health Division announced an eleventh person has tested positive for COVID-19.Health officials said the person remains at home in isolation.In a Saturday news conference, Governor Roy Cooper issued an executive order that closes all North Carolina public schools for two weeks, the order also stops mass gatherings of more than 100 people."Hindsight is 20/20. I don't want any regrets in our rearview mirror when this pandemic subsides," Cooper said. "I am guided by a clear goal - doing all we can to keep people from getting sick and to make sure that those who do have excellent care and treatment."The warning was issued as guidance on Thursday that ordered the stop of mass gatherings, now it is enforced.The order does not apply to restaurant, shopping malls and other retail stores, but health officials are urging people to be mindful of "social distancing" as guidance by the CDC.Wake County officials announced Saturday a WCPSS teacher at Fuquay-Varina Elementary tested positive for COVID-19. The person began feeling ill on Tuesday, March 10. Wake County Public Health Division is currently contacting anyone who may have come into close contact. Officials are still determining a timeline of places the person may have been while symptomatic.All Wake County Schools will be closed from March 16 through at least Friday, March 27.New Hanover County officials said Saturday a Brunswick County resident who tested presumptive positive for COVID-19 flew into ILM Airport on Tuesday, March 10 while symptomatic. The resident drove home and didn't visit any New Hanover County locations. The person is in self-isolation.The spouse of Nash UNC Health Care staff member tested positive for coronavirus, according to UNC Health spokesman Alan Wolf. The staff member was tested, does not have the virus and will remain quarantined at home. There are no confirmed cases in Nash County.Wake County Schools sent an update Saturday saying "maximum flexibility" will be used when excusing absences. Some grocery store chains announced shorter hours in order to provide proper restocking and sanitation.Starting Saturday, Publix will begin closing at 8 p.m. Harris Teeter will close at 9 p.m. each night starting Sunday.Early Saturday, The House approved legislation to provide direct relief to Americans suffering physically, financially and emotionally from the coronavirus pandemic. Cape Fear Valley Health said it has had a presumptive positive COVID-19 case at an outpatient facility.Harnett County officials said the person traveled "multiple places" and tested presumed positive upon returning home.The patient resides in Harnett County and is recovering in self-isolation at home per CDC guidelines.Harnett County Public Health is creating a timeline of where this case went and places visited while symptomatic.Cape Fear Valley said it expects confirmation of the findings from the Health Department on Monday.A Wake County resident has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19, raising the county total to nine, Wake County Health officials said.According to the Wake County Public Health Division, the case is related to the group of patients who tested positive earlier this week after coming in contact with a symptomatic person at Biogen in Research Triangle Park "We are working to quickly establish a timeline of their movements, so we can effectively identify places they visited and determine if anyone was at increased risk of exposure," said Wake County Medical Director Dr. Kim McDonald. "We will reach out to those who came in close contact with this person to assess their condition and take appropriate next steps." Wake County Public School System said they will remain open and continue to operate on a regular schedule. The school district is following guidance from health officials."We are doing this because we understand that the public school system plays a vital role in our community, far beyond our core purpose of teaching and learning," the district said in a Facebook post. "We understand that keeping the public school system open is critical for the health and safety of our community."The Durham Performing Arts Center canceled all of its showings of Les Mis from March 13 to March 15.Affected ticket buyers who purchased using a credit card will receive an automatic refund.Those who purchased with cash are asked to return to the Ticket Center to receive a refund.The City of Durham issued a State of Emergency Friday evening."We are all aware of the significant public health dangers posed by COVID-19," said Mayor Schewel. "We know that social distancing is one of the most important ways of keeping us all safe. I know this will be a hardship on venues like DPAC and the Carolina Theatre, and I am very grateful for their close cooperation as we make these decisions together."The State of Emergency prohibits groups of 100 or more person to gather within any government-owned buildings in the city.The Declaration expires at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 28.A Wayne County resident tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The person is in quarantine at home. Wayne County officials did not say how the resident may have gotten the virus or if they were in contact with others while symptomatic.Duke University announced that three graduate students tested positive for the coronavirus while traveling overseas. All three are receiving treatment outside the United States and are doing well. All students who were on the same trip that have returned to Durham will remain in isolation for 14 days. Duke said any that were experiencing COVID-19 symptoms have been tested and are awaiting results.ABC11 Troubleshooter Diane Wilson debunked several coronavirus hoaxes , including a voicemail intended to create fear and emails meant to steal your personal information.In a news conference, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Officer Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo-Tilson said all 15 positive cases in North Carolina either traveled internationally or had contact with someone who was showing symptoms. No cases have been contracted through community spread, meaning the source of the infection is unknown.NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said the state lab completed 101 tests as of 8:45 a.m., and has the supplies to complete 600 more. However, she said private laboratories are ramping up their testing capabilities and are reporting any positive tests to the state health department.Cohen said anyone who has a fever, symptoms or a lower respiratory illness and tests negative for the flu should get tested for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus."We're asking folks to use their best judgement and be vigilant," Cohen said.Cohen also doubled down on Thursday's guidance not to close schools preemptively, citing similar recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, she said the situation is changing rapidly."We know that closing schools potentially can have a lot of unintended consequences," Cohen said.Cohen cited a CDC statistic, saying 40 percent of children often get their childcare from their grandparents."So if we close the schools, how many kids are going to be with grandma and grandpa--understandably, because mom and dad have to go to work," Cohen said. "Then, they're putting grandma and grandpa at risk."Duke Chapel, the Nasher Art museum and Duke Gardens are expected to be closed to visitors until May 7.Orange County declared a state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic. In a news release, county officials said the declaration allows the county to implement emergency procedures and receive state and federal resources.Cardinal Gibbons High School announced it will be closed from March 17 to March 30.Wake County declares State of Emergency in response to COVID-19. "Although the risk of contracting the novel coronavirus remains low in Wake County, I signed a State of Emergency declaration today as a proactive move to ensure we have the flexibility we need to respond to this ever-changing situation in the days and weeks ahead," said Chairman Ford. "This is largely an administrative action and should not heighten fears or fuel panic among our residents."During a news conference, Durham Public Schools offered more information about the district's plans to close schools between March 16 and April 3. DPS Superintendent Pascal Mubenga said students will be given supplemental educational materials starting March 23. DPS will have a daily feeding program for Durham County Children starting March 23, similar to its summer meals initiative.Orange County announced all libraries would be closed to the public. Activities are also suspended at Passmore Senior Center and Seymour Senior Center. All Department of Parks and Recreation classes and sports leagues are suspended until further notice. Shaw University in Raleigh asked that all students who have left campus for spring break do not return. Classes will be held online through the end of the spring semester.Experts say "social distancing" is the best way to mitigate the impact of the new coronavirus pandemic that's now taking a hold of America. But what does it mean, and why is it effective? Raleigh's Dreamvile Festival has been postponed and moved to Aug. 29 at Dorothea Dix Park. A release from the festival said all tickets for the event, originally scheduled for April, will be honored. Ticket-holders unable to attend the rescheduled event will be offered refunds."While this decision has been extremely difficult to make, the safety of our fans, artists and staff is always our top priority, and nothing will ever take precedence over your well-being," a statement read.Carowinds announced it will delay its seasonal park opening until April 3. Carowinds Camp Wilderness and the Springhill Suites will remain open."Our guests and associates are considered family," Carowinds said in a written statement. "We have their well-being at the forefront of our decision-making."As of Friday morning, the North Carolina Department of Public Health is still reporting 15 cases in the state including:However, NCDHHS stipulated that their count does not include cases diagnosed by private laboratories. Currently, one case has been reported by a private laboratory company in Onslow County at Camp Lejeune.Cumberland County Board of Education grants superintendent emergency powers to respond to COVID-19.Superintendent Dr. Marvin Connelly Jr. may now take any lawful action he "deems necessary to promote the safety and well-being of Cumberland County School students," without asking the board first.This comes on the heels of Durham Public Schools, Orange County Schools, and Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools announcing that classes would be canceled starting Monday, March 16. Many schools are also developing plans to switch to online classes. Cumberland County Schools has canceled all out-of-state and out-of-district field trips, but classes remain on as of Friday morning.American Airlines is suspending flights from Raleigh-Durham International Airport to London. The announcement comes after President Trump put travel restrictions into place between the U.S. and Europe.The airline will continue to operate flights to and from Europe for at least the next seven days to make sure customers and employees can return home. Suspended flights are expected to resume on May 7.American will reduce its international capacity 34 percent during the summer and 50 percent in April. Flights from Charlotte to Frankfurt and Munich are also suspended.On Tuesday, Delta said it would cut its domestic flight capacity 10 to 15 percent to correspond with the demand.North Carolina currently has 15 presumptive positive cases , including one that has been confirmed by the CDC. Eight of the North Carolinians infected with COVID-19 are from Wake County; other patients have tested positive in Chatham County, Durham, Forsyth County, Mecklenburg County, Johnston County, and Camp Lejeune. Testing challenges across the state (and indeed across the country) means that more people could be infected but not have yet had their case tested.Duke officials made the "difficult decision" to suspend "residential activities" on the campus and is now urging as many students as possible to not be on campus for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester. Students are asked to vacate their residency as soon as possible.In response to the COVID-19 concerns, the City of Raleigh will not disconnect water for non-payments."During this time, we want to ensure all Raleigh Water customers have access to clean drinking water and wastewater service," officials said in a news release.The City of Raleigh says it will continue to monitor guidance from public health agencies and provide updates on the policy moving forward The Catholic Diocese of Raleigh said that it is "waiving the obligation for the faithful to attend Sunday Mass" but is not issuing a diocesan-wide cancellation of Masses.Durham Public Schools has made the "difficult decision" to close for students effective Monday, March 16 A Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune dependent has tested presumptively positive for COVID-19.