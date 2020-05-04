Gov. Roy Cooper expected to sign COVID-19 relief package that will send money to schools, hospitals, local governments and researchers

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
MONDAY MORNING HEADLINES
Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to sign a $1.5 billion package to address the new coronavirus pandemic in North Carolina that will send money to schools, hospitals, local governments and researchers. The package includes $85 million going to five universities to help research the virus, $50 million going toward buying personal protective equipment and $25 million going toward expanding testing and tracing. Around $150 million will go to further education with new computers and school nutrition programs. The bill will also delay car inspections and license renewals until August.
Deleted from the bill was a Senate provision to raise the maximum weekly state unemployment benefit from $350 to $400 once federal benefits are exhausted and a House provision to let still-shuttered restaurants sell take-out mixed drinks
Cooper will share updates on the state's response at 11:30 a.m. ABC11 will stream the update on its website and Facebook page.
The state is looking to enter Phase 1 of reopening this week. (Here are the 3 phases of Gov. Cooper's reopening plan) State officials want to see a downward trajectory in sustained cases for 14 days before moving forward. They also want to ensure hospitals have enough protective gear and supplies for all patients. Should the state enter Phase 1, the stay-at-home order will remain in place and gatherings will be limited to 10 people or less. Phase 1 would last 2 to 3 weeks.
Gov. Roy Cooper laid out a plan to reopen North Carolina, but here's what has to happen first
Gov. Cooper said there's always a chance the state would have to return to a previous phase if there's a large spike in cases and deaths.
On Sunday, North Carolina health officials reported 11,664 COVID-19 cases throughout 99 counties, up 155 since Saturday. Wake County is reporting 887 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 19 deaths.
32 states have lifted at least some restrictions related to COVID-19. Seven states will take at least one step toward reopening on Monday.
The experimental drug Remdesivir is expected to arrive in hospitals across the country this week. Health officials believe the drug could help patients recover from the virus faster.
Delta, JetBlue and United Airlines are now requiring passengers to wear masks during flights. Last week, a woman's video of a nearly full flight made went viral. Ride-hailing company Uber will soon require all passengers and drivers to wear masks. Walgreens and Costco are also requiring customers to wear masks now.
SUNDAY
6:15 p.m.
An additional person has died from COVID-19 related complications, raising the Durham County's total number of deaths to 24.
Twelve additional people have tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the total case count to 755.
The Durham County Department of Health continues to monitor COVID-19 outbreaks at four Durham long-term care facilities and one crisis and assessment center.
111 of those cases at Durham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 57 at Treyburn Rehabilitation Center, five at Durham Recovery Response Center, four at Durham VA Healthcare System Community Nursing Home and two at Hillcrest Convalescent Center.
2:30 p.m.
ABC11 spoke to the mayor of Atlantic Beach who is encouraging visitors to stay home and avoid the beach for now.
'Hard for me to say:' Atlantic Beach mayor asks visitors to stay home, not travel to beach for now amid COVID-19
Chopper 11 flew over the North Carolina coast as some beaches begin to loosen restrictions.
11:25 a.m.
North Carolina health officials reported 11,664 COVID-19 cases throughout 99 counties, up 155 since Saturday. There are 422 total deaths after two more were reported.
RELATED: Why you might see different numbers of COVID-19 cases depending where you look
Here's how North Carolina health officials determine and report coronavirus deaths
475 cases are currently being hospitalized, down 27 from Saturday.
4,360 more tests have been completed from Saturday to Sunday for a total of 143,835 completed throughout state.
As of Sunday morning, there are 1,133,069 confirmed coronavirus cases throughout the United States.
Coronavirus in US: Thursday, Friday were deadliest 48 hours in country's fight against pandemic, WHO says
Wake County's total number of cases by Saturday was 868, up 11 from Friday. There are been 19 deaths throughout the county. The average patient age is 44.