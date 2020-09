Durham Public Schools opening more locations for free meals

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Here are the latest updates about COVID-19 , the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in North Carolina.There are more places for families to pick up meals in Durham. Breakfast and lunch are available to Durham Public Schools students at one of 18 meal sites. Riverside High School, Merrick Moore Elementary School and Neal Middle School are three of those locations. Families can pick up meals from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at no cost for any child under 18.The complete list of sites can be found at the DPS website Wake County commissioners are considering $1 million in funding that would trickle down to performing arts centers like the one in downtown Raleigh.The proposal would require a vote. The $1 million arts allocation would come from the CARES Act package. Mecklenburg County commissioners approved their $1 million in August. Commissioners are meeting at 2 p.m. and could help bring back festivals and shows like the ones at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts.Several cases of COVID-19 are linked to a Kannapolis brewery. Eight cases were recently identified at Old Armor Beer Company. Health officials said anyone who's recently visited the brewery should monitor for symptoms of the virus.North Carolina health officials are reporting 1,333 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 193,581.There have been eight more deaths, bringing the total to 3,243.With 94 percent of hospitals reporting, seven more people are hospitalized, bringing the total to 889.Throughout the state, 572 ICU and 5,945 inpatient hospital beds are empty.NCDHHS said 17,478 new tests have been completed, bringing the total over 2,800,000.The latest percent positive rate was updated Friday and was 4.6%.According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there have been 6,766,631 confirmed COVID-19 cases throughout the United States.North Carolina health officials reported 1,229 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of state cases to 192,248.NCDHHS said 14,219 more tests were completed.With 96 percent of hospitals reporting, 882 patients are being hospitalized, down 22 from Friday.Throughout the state, 568 ICU beds and 5,598 inpatient hospital beds are empty.There will be free COVID-19 drive-thru testing at Shady Hill Baptist Church in Roxboro from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there have been 6,726,353 COVID-19 cases throughout the U.S.