North Carolina surpasses 9,000 COVID-19 deaths since start of pandemic

2:50 p.m.
Gov. Roy Cooper and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen visited the Piedmont Health SeniorCare center in Pittsboro on Thursday to see patients in the Chatham County community receive the vaccine.
"From the beginning, we have focused on distributing vaccines quickly and equitably," Cooper said. "The vaccine is still in short supply, but we are working to ensure that all North Carolinians have a spot to get their shot."
The state is encouraging hospitals and health departments to partner with trusted community organizations who can host vaccination events at churches, community centers and other places that will be accessible to all North Carolinians.
"Community health centers are the lifeline to health care for thousands of rural and underserved communities. They've been frontline partners in providing testing throughout the pandemic and are an important part of the state's strategy to ensure marginalized residents have access to COVID-19 vaccines," Cohen said.
2:04 p.m.
State Treasurer Dale Folwell and the State Health Plan are calling for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to provide vaccines and allow primary care physicians, pediatricians and all pharmacies to administer the shots. North Carolina has come under fire for its slow pace in administering the allotted vaccines to residents and Folwell hopes to change that.
"For almost a year we've known that there are regional and cultural differences in attitude towards vaccines, especially new ones," Folwell said. "We've always known that ground zero is elderly facilities and prisons. The administration of the rollout has not reflected the standards that North Carolinians should expect."
The NCDHHS plan is to vaccinate health care workers in hospitals first, those 75 and older next and expanded that to include those 65 and older. Folwell contended that expansion happened even though the 75-year-old population has not been completely vaccinated. He said this has caused unnecessary anxiety among the most vulnerable. NCDHHS has been slow to actually administer the shots because of its decision to allow only hospitals and health departments to get and administer the vaccines, Folwell observed.
"We need to move the vaccines out of the expensive hospital environment. In 62 years, I've never gone to a hospital to get a vaccine," Folwell said. "For more than 100 years, citizens have entrusted primary care physicians, pediatricians and pharmacies to administer vaccines. People are dying; poverty and illiteracy are worsening. The State Health Plan and the Clear Pricing Project Network stand ready to help get the vaccines out to the public.
"We have tens of thousands of independent physicians and other medical providers who are ready to give these vaccines today," Folwell added. "We need to be getting the doses to the people who want the vaccines using primary care doctors, physician assistants, nurses, pharmacists - anybody with medical expertise. If all fails, solicit the advice of the teenagers who run Chick-Fil-A. They know how to distribute product!"
1 p.m.
North Carolina has surpassed 9,000 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
131 more deaths were reported on Thursday.
The latest numbers from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services showed 6,490 new cases in the state.
After days of lower testing numbers, more than 60,000 were completed in the last 24 hours.
3,238 people are currently hospitalized in the state with COVID-19. Dr. Mandy Cohen on Wednesday noted that the hospitalizations have been declining, but they are still higher than they should be.
With the higher number of tests recorded on Thursday, the percent positive in the state dropped to 7.9 percent.
12:19 p.m.
Sampson County reports 27 new cases for a total of 6,201 positive test results. The county death count stands at 78.
11:45 a.m.
South Carolina officials have detected two cases of COVID-19 that first emerged recently in South Africa and are the first of its kind in the United States.
The state's Public Health Laboratory tested samples on Jan. 25 and Jan. 27, each identifying a case of the variant. On Wednesday, CDC officials alerted the state to a South Carolina sample that was tested at LabCorp and determined to be the B.1.351 variant originally identified in South Africa.
There is no known travel history and no connection between the two cases. Both cases were found in adults in different parts of the state.
"The arrival of the SARS-CoV-2 variant in our state is an important reminder to all South Carolinians that the fight against this deadly virus is far from over," said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Interim Public Health Director. "While more COVID-19 vaccines are on the way, supplies are still limited. Every one of us must recommit to the fight by recognizing that we are all on the front lines now. We are all in this together."
THURSDAY MORNING STORYLINES
A World Health Organization team has emerged from quarantine in the Chinese city of Wuhan to start field work in a fact-finding mission on the origins of the virus that caused the COVID-19 pandemic. They were required to complete a 14-day quarantine after arriving in China.
The mission has become politically charged, as China seeks to avoid blame for alleged missteps in its early response to the outbreak. A major question is where the Chinese side will allow the researchers to go and whom they will be able to talk to.
There have been more than 100,971,000 global cases of COVID-19 according to Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has experienced the most deaths with 429,214 as of 7 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
5:14 p.m.
The Town of Carrboro wants residents to provide comment on a draft plan for recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and other disruptions. The comment period ends Friday, Jan. 29.
The draft Orange County Long-Term Recovery and Transformation Plan is available here.
The public comment form is available here.
5:01 p.m.
In alignment with the state of North Carolina's January 27 extension of the Modified Stay at Home Order, the Town of Morrisville is continuing additional safety precautions and changes to its daily operations, through at least February 28.
The following changes to Town of Morrisville operations will be in place through February 28: Town of Morrisville offices will be closed to the public; Town Council meetings (and the February 11 Planning & Zoning Board meeting) will be virtual.
The Morrisville Aquatics & Fitness Center and Cedar Fork Community Center will be closed until at least February 12. No outdoor classes will be conducted, but virtual programming will be available (parks, greenways, tennis courts and the Healthy Food Hub will remain open).
"While the Town of Morrisville continues to have relatively low COVID-19 infection rates, it's not time to ease all restrictions and let our guard down just yet," said Morrisville Mayor TJ Cawley. "The best way to protect yourself and others is to stay vigilant in adherence of the three Ws- wearing a face covering, waiting six feet apart (avoiding close contact) and washing your hands often."
Town staff will continue to work mostly remotely, with a limited number of employees in Town buildings.
4:38 p.m.
The Halifax County Health Department reports 34 new cases for a total of 4,112 total positive COVID 19 cases. Six additional deaths were reported, bringing the county's total to 80 -- 1.95% of cases.
Beginning Wednesday, a provider from the COVID-19 team will be reaching out to eligible candidates for the second dose and will set up an individual appointment.
Halifax County has used all available first-dose vaccines this week and will schedule vaccines for next week after they know what their allocation of vaccine will be.
Halifax Community College has requested that no pets be allowed on the campus while visiting for vaccination purposes.
Please wait two weeks from last vaccination of any kind before receiving the COVID 19 vaccine.
2:30 p.m.
"We are encouraged to see that our COVID numbers have stabilized in recent days, which is good," Gov. Roy Cooper said at a news conference on Wednesday. "But the reality is that they are still high, and that too many people are still falling seriously ill and dying. The virus is still raging through our communities."
He also addressed the vaccine shortage in the country.
"I know this is a maddening and frustrating time for many of you," he said. "Hundreds of thousands of you have had success in getting vaccinated, but many more of you haven't been able to get appointments or have been put on waiting lists."
Cooper said things will get better as providers in North Carolina receive more from the federal government.
In the meantime, he said, it's important to keep practicing the 3 Ws.
As far as the COVID-19 metrics go in the state, Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said cases are still too high but have been decreasing since a peak on January 10.
The earliest detection mechanism of visits to the ER are decreasing but above levels early in pandemic, she said.
Hospitalizations have also decreased but are still well above where we need to be.
"The overall takeaway is that we are past the spike from the winter holidays but we are still experiencing worrisome levels of virus," she said.
2:20 p.m.
Gov. Roy Cooper is extending the current modified Stay-At-Home order until Feb. 28, he announced on Wednesday, and plans to keep the eviction moratorium and statewide order allowing to-go mixed drinks sales in place through March.
1:19 p.m.
The Sampson County Health Department is reporting 42 new cases for a total of 6,174 positive COVID-19 cases.
The county death toll from COVID-19 remains at 78.
The health department has scheduled a drive-thru vaccination clinic for February 10. The morning portion of the clinic is specifically reserved for second doses for those persons who received vaccines at the January 13 drive thru event held for those 75 and older. The event will be at the Sampson County Expo Center at 414 Warsaw Road in Clinton.
Last names begin with A-H - arrive at 8 a.m.; last names begin with I-P - arrive at 9 a.m.; last names begin with Q-Z - arrive at 10 a.m.
Please bring the vaccination card you were provided when you received your first dose.
If vaccine supply allows, the afternoon (1 p.m. to 4 p.m.) will be open for eligible persons (healthcare workers and those 65 and older who have not had any vaccine with 14 days of the event.
If you want to come to the drive-thru event, but do not have transportation, please call Sampson Area Transportation at (910) 2990127. The ride is free but limited to the vaccine event location and return trip.
11:40 a.m.
White House Coronavirus Coordinator Jeff Zients is saying in the Biden administration's first formal briefing on the pandemic that officials will always hew to the science and level with the public.
Rochelle Walensky, the new head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says her agency's latest forecast indicates the U.S. will record between 479,000 to 514,000 deaths by Feb. 20.
Zients says the federal Department of Health and Human Services is acting Wednesday to make more professionals available to administer vaccinations. The government will authorize nurses and doctors who have retired to administer vaccines, and professionals licensed in one state will be able to administer shots in other states. Such measures are fairly standard in health emergencies.
The U.S. leads the world with 25.4 million confirmed cases and more than 425,000 deaths.
11:30 a.m.
North Carolina health officials are reporting 5,587 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total since March to 733,010.
With 97 percent of North Carolina hospitals reporting, 3,305 people are being hospitalized with COVID-19. That is down 63 from Tuesday. There are 398 confirmed COVID-19 patients admitted in the past 24 hours.
NCDHHS said there are 398 empty ICU beds and 4,753 empty inpatient beds.
In North Carolina, 8,915 people have died from the virus as of Wednesday. That is 139 more since Tuesday.
The state's percent positive rate of tests is 11.1%, which is down slightly from Tuesday's 13.3%.
WEDNESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
North Carolina will receive its first federal shipment of COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday. The 120,000 doses of the vaccine the state receives each week will be less than what's been made available so far from the state's supply.
Gov. Roy Cooper will speak Wednesday afternoon along with the state's COVID-19 task force. Cooper is expected to answer questions about the state's vaccine supply. North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen has said the state is finished giving out its backlog of shots.
Gov. Cooper is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. The briefing will be carried live on ABC11 and abc11.com and on the free ABC11 North Carolina Streaming App.
A driver-thru vaccination clinic at Galot Motorsports Parks on NC 242 in Dunn will begin at 10 a.m. today and continue as long as supplies last. The clinic is for healthcare workers and adults 65 and older. You don't have to register, but you will need to bring a form of ID.
TUESDAY
11 p.m.
What happens to unused COVID-19 vaccines at the end of the day? ABC11's Josh Chapin spoke to a UNC doctor who said once vials are opened, they have a shortened shelf live. When there's 30 minutes left in the day, UNC pulls from a priority list containing local workers in the area to get the shots.
4 p.m.
The number of hospitalizations in North Carolina increased slightly on Tuesday after a couple days of decreases.
3,368 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, NCDHHS reported. That's 72 more people than Monday.
303 confirmed COVID-19 patients were admitted in the last 24 hours.
3,987 new cases were reported on Tuesday. That number was the lowest we've seen this month, however, test reporting was also low.
21,846 tests were completed. Normally that number is above 50,000.
The percent positive in the state is at 13.3 percent.
3:45 p.m.
The Biden administration is giving states an approximately 17% boost in vaccine next week following complaints around the U.S. of shortages so severe that some vaccination sites had to cancel tens of thousands of appointments with people waiting for their first shot.
ANNOUNCEMENT FROM BIDEN:
Detailed figures posted on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website Tuesday showed that the government plans to make about 10.1 million first and second doses available next week, up from this week's allotment of 8.6 million. The figures represent doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
The increase comes as vaccination sites around the U.S. are canceling large numbers of appointments because of vaccine shortages. Governors and top health officials have complained about inadequate supplies and the need for earlier and more reliable estimates of how much is on the way so that they can plan accordingly.
1:15 p.m.
North Carolina healthcare providers have administered 95% of all available first doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen saying she's confident the remaining 5% will be given out just in time for the next shipment from the federal government Wednesday.
Cohen said 630,000 people have received first doses (another 180,000 have received both first and second doses). In the past week, health officials have used 260,000 doses -- a major increase when compared to the first weeks of vaccine doses arriving in the state.
Cohen said now that the state has largely exhausted its backlog of first doses, NCDHHS is outlining a process for allocations that will provide more transparency and certainty to providers.
Cohen said that when the state first started receiving vaccine, it allocated doses to counties based on population, but to clear the state's backlog and demonstrate to the federal government that North Carolina is capable of taking on more vaccine, NCDHHS moved to a "posture of speed," asking certain providers to ramp up vaccinations at the expense of predictable allocations.
Cohen said this, along with the state committing to multiple large scale vaccination events, left some providers without any doses to administer.
"This week is going to feel particularly tight with many providers getting small, or no allocations," Cohen said.
But moving forward, Cohen said providers will get a baseline amount of doses they can expect for the next three weeks.
Each week, North Carolina gets 120,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government.
Cohen said the state's plan includes distributing 84,000 of those doses to counties based on population, which will then be divided among local providers based on their capacity to push them out quickly.
The remaining 36,000 doses will be used to balance vaccine distribution to counties and areas that need it most.
"We're also asking providers to prioritize equity," Cohen said. "The percentage of vaccines administered to historically marginalized communities should meet or exceed the population estimates of their communities in their county and region."
Cohen said the state is helping counties achieve equitability by supporting providers with data entry, event planning, coordination amongst community players and registration assistance.
"Demand for vaccines far exceeds our supply," Cohen reminded.
She said the state will continue to work to distribute vaccine as quickly as possible and to be transparent about where the vaccines are going and how they're being used.
1 p.m.
The state has launched a new website to help everybody learn when they will be eligible to get a vaccine. Click here for that website.
NCDHHS also released the day's COVID-19 metrics. The data showed another decrease in hospitalizations but an increase in the daily percent positive. To take a look at the numbers for yourself, click here.
10:30 a.m.
Durham County has confirmed its leaders are working on a mass vaccination site with plans to open in early February.
"We are still working out the details such as hours of operation, appointment scheduling, and other logistical considerations, but it is our goal to open to the public in the early weeks of February," said Durham County Health Director Rodney Jenkins.
Officials now believe the site could vaccinate approximately 17,000 individuals per week in an update from an earlier projection. Vaccinations are currently ongoing at Southern Durham High School. You can call 919-560-HELP to schedule a vaccination.
Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen and Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry will speak to the media Tuesday afternoon at 1.
9:40 a.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is holding a virtual job fair on Tuesday to help those struggling with unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fair will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Job seekers will be able to speak with recruiters and hold one-on-one virtual interviews.
9:30 a.m.
A new Brazilian variant of the coronavirus has made its first known appearance in the United States, in a person who had recently returned to Minnesota after traveling to that country, state health officials announced Monday.
The virus known as the Brazil P.1 variant was found in a specimen from a patient who lives in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area and became ill the first week of January, the Minnesota Department of Health said in a statement. Epidemiologists were re-interviewing the person to obtain more details about the person's illness, travel and contacts.
There was no immediate indication that the variant was spreading in the state.
Viruses are constantly mutating, and new versions - called variants - often emerge. Health officials are also worried about variants that were first reported in the United Kingdom and South Africa. Researchers believe they may spread more easily than the virus that's already caused nearly 420,000 deaths in the United States.
9 a.m.
Duke University's COVID-19 testing continued last week, netting 82 positive results after testing 27,865 students and 2.716 faculty and staff.
There were 62 positive results among students, who recently started classes for the spring semester. Students are required to be tested before starting classes and on-campus activities. The total positivity rate is 0.27 percent.
More data about Duke's testing can be found here.
8:45 a.m.
The Moderna company is reporting its supplied 30.4 million doses of its brand of the COVID-19 vaccine to the U.S. government so far
In a release, Moderna said its trajectory of 100 million doses by the end of March is on target as well as its track to deliver 200 million doses to the government by the end of June. Around 10.1 million doses have been administered so far, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
TUESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
A newly-conceived mass vaccination site in Durham will be able to vaccinate as many as 45,000 people per week.
"We are delighted to report the state of North Carolina and Fidelity have reached an agreement as far as hosting a mass vaccination site," Durham County Health Director Rodney Jenkins said at a county commissioners' meeting on Monday night. Dr. Mandy Cohen requested the site be placed in Durham.
Jenkins told the county that he'll work with the state and Durham Public Schools to scout out possible locations for the site. More details on the site are forthcoming.
The North Carolina Healthcare Association is calling on Gov. Roy Cooper to do more when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine in the state. The group wants more regular vaccine allocations to deal with the surge in demand. They feel the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services gave providers little to no advance notice when they decided to move forward with vaccinating adults 65 and older.
"At the end of the day, we're taking directives, which in many cases is last minute, and we're doing the best we can with it," said Steve Lawler with the NCHA.
NCDHHS is giving an update on its effort Tuesday and asking providers to "aggressively provide opportunities" for vaccinations. NCDHHS said as of Sunday night, providers have administered 88% of all available doses. Meanwhile, suppliers are struggling with getting enough doses from the state.
The Governor said the state's top priority is getting vaccines out quickly and equitably. Federal officials are being urged to make more vaccines available. There's a drive-thru clinic at the Crown Expo Center today in Fayetteville, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A food drive is happening Tuesday in Raleigh at PNC Arena to help families put food on the table. The North Carolina Community Action Association is holding the event, which starts at 10 a.m. A box with food, drinks and home goods will be given away while supplies last.
Cape Fear Valley Health clinics will no longer be able to accommodate walk-in vaccines for first-dose vaccinations at any of its four clinics. Appointments can still be made online.
Vice President Kamala Harris will receive her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday. Harris will get the shot at the National Institutes of Health.