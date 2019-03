DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- In this segment of Caregivers Corner, Kaylee and Nicole answer questions and offer advice to those who need help identifying fake caregiving websites.They will be answering these three questions:"How can caregivers find credible information/sources online? What's the best site to use: .com, .gov, .edu?""What to do when you are a caregiver to both parents...I am so tired.""My sister is scared that putting mom on hospice is playing God. How do I help her understand mom is not going to get better?"