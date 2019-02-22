EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5122546" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In this segment of Caregivers Corner, Kaylee and Nicole answer questions and offer advice to those who are curious about home help and hospice care.

In this segment of Caregivers Corner, Kaylee and Nicole answer questions and offer advice to those who are moving their loved ones in.The three questions they will answer are:What changes can you make to make your home more liveable and comfortable for an older loved one?Where can I find durable medical equipment (DME) companies and will Medicare help pay for it?"I often feel cut off from the outside world. So much time and energy are spent caring for someone else, that I often don't have time to take care of myself."